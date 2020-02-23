No load shedding on Sunday – says Eskom

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

No load shedding on Sunday – says Eskom

Eskom has warned that while it has been able to suspend load shedding on Sunday, South Africans must remember that the system is still vulnerable and thus unpredictable.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has just announced that there will be no load shedding on Sunday due to a stabilized generation system.

The rotational power cuts were meant to resume from this hour, but the utility says a successful return a generation unit at its Medupi Power station had led to the replenishment of adequate emergency reserves.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantantsha said, “We have our unplanned breakdowns at 10,900 megawatts and other planned units are at 6,000 megawatts. However, we urge the people of South Africa to remember always the generating system remains constrained and is vulnerable, and as such it is unpredictable.”

South Africans have been warned that load shedding will remain a reality for the next 18 months, as Eskom undertakes critical maintenance of aging infrastructure.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA