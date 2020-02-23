No load shedding on Sunday – says Eskom
Eskom has warned that while it has been able to suspend load shedding on Sunday, South Africans must remember that the system is still vulnerable and thus unpredictable.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has just announced that there will be no load shedding on Sunday due to a stabilized generation system.
The rotational power cuts were meant to resume from this hour, but the utility says a successful return a generation unit at its Medupi Power station had led to the replenishment of adequate emergency reserves.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantantsha said, “We have our unplanned breakdowns at 10,900 megawatts and other planned units are at 6,000 megawatts. However, we urge the people of South Africa to remember always the generating system remains constrained and is vulnerable, and as such it is unpredictable.”
South Africans have been warned that load shedding will remain a reality for the next 18 months, as Eskom undertakes critical maintenance of aging infrastructure.
