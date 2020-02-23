NHI: Various committees to be established, including one for pricing
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says various committees and boards will be established to safeguard funds and operations under the national health insurance (NHI) scheme.
The committee is currently conducting public hearings on the NHI Bill at the Dlamini multi-purpose hall in Soweto for its final leg of submissions.
The Bill intends to provide universal access to healthcare services in the country.
Dhlomo has assured residents that there is no need to panic over its viability and funding model.
Gauteng residents are voicing their opinion on the hotly contested NHI Bill this weekend.
The public hearings, which started in Tshwane on Friday are now being held in Soweto.
Parliament’s health committee took community members through some of the structures that will be established including a pricing committee that Dhlomo says will standardize the cost of healthcare services.
“It is unheard of that in one country you can have the price of a caesarean-section in Chris Baragwanath Hospital different to one in a hospital across the road because it is private. People must wake up and just decide what price this thing must be, which is one of the reasons for this Bill proposing a pricing committee.”
Dlhomo says NHI will be fully implemented by 2026.
