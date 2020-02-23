NHI rollout to be implemented in phases, says Parly health committee chair

Numerous residents in Gauteng have gathered at the Dlamini Multipurpose Hall in Soweto to express their views on the NHI bill.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the rollout of the National Health Insurance (NHI) would be implemented in phases.

Numerous residents in Gauteng have gathered at the Dlamini Multipurpose Hall in Soweto to express their views on the NHI bill.

The committee has been travelling across the country to participate in public hearings on the inclusive national health system.

Community members have called for government to fix the current health system before rushing into the NHI scheme.

However, Dhlomo assured residents that the health system would be implemented in a thoughtful manner.

“NHI shall be implemented in a staggered approach, meaning that you will not wake up and see NHI all over (immediately), but it will be in a staggered and implemental manner so that by 2026 you are able to see signs of NHI.”