Eskom to keep the lights on tomorrow

The power utility staved off rotational power cuts on Sunday due to the optimum performance of its generation system.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Sunday said there would be no load shedding on Monday after four of its generation units returned to service.

The power utility staved off rotational power cuts on Sunday due to the optimum performance of its generation system.

Customers have been warned that load shedding could be implemented at short notice due to an unreliable and unpredictable generating unit.