Elsies River community gather to mourn Tazne van Wyk

Scores of people — including the grieving mother, Carmen van Wyk — are gathered at the United Reformed Church in Elsies River in memory of her slain daughter.

Police are looking for missing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Ravensmead in the Western Cape. The girl was last seen on Friday, 07 February 2020. Picture: Facebook/Pink Ladies Organization
Police are looking for missing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Ravensmead in the Western Cape. The girl was last seen on Friday, 07 February 2020. Picture: Facebook/Pink Ladies Organization
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Elsies River community continues to mourn eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk who was abducted and murdered.

The little girl disappeared from outside her family home on the 7 February and her body was found on Wednesday night — in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

The alleged killer, 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker, appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday and the matter was postponed to April for further investigation.

Scores of people — including the grieving mother, Carmen van Wyk — are gathered at the United Reformed Church in Elsies River in memory of her slain daughter.

The service starts with a moment of silence followed by a short ceremony during which the Van Wyk’s family is called to the front of the church.

Congregants are given the opportunity to offer their condolences to the mourning mother and other grieving relatives as the congregation sings “Jesus loves the little children”.

Heartbroken community members are expected to embark on a peaceful march in the area later on Sunday afternoon.

Little Tazne’s funeral will be held at this church on Saturday.

