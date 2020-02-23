EC Police hunt killer after Fort Hare student (30) fatally stabbed
It's understood the 30-year-old man was attacked at the institution's Alice campus on Saturday by an unknown person.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in the Eastern Cape are on a fact-finding mission following the fatal stabbing of a university of fort hare student.
It's understood the 30-year-old man was attacked at the institution's Alice campus on Saturday by an unknown person.
Authorities say the student was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police's Tembinkosi Kinana says the motive of the attack is still unclear.
“We are investigating the circumstances which led to the murder of a 30-year-old man who is believed to be a student at the University of Fort Hare. The investigation continues and no arrest has been made at this stage.”
#sapsEC Alice #SAPS investigates a murder case after a fatal stabbing. 30yr-old Male stabbed earlier today by an unknown suspect when he was walking with his friends at High street in Alice. No arrest. Police investigation continues. #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/LRlu1H0yT7 pic.twitter.com/ffVcY4IEE5— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 22, 2020
This is the second stabbing to take place at the institution in as many weeks.
Twenty-four-year-old Yonela Boli died at Victoria Hospital after being stabbed in the chest earlier this month, allegedly by a woman believed to be his girlfriend.
