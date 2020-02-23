DA to hold elective conference in May
The party will elect a permanent leader and federal chairperson after the resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed it will hold its elective congress at the end of May.
Current leadership wrapped up a two-day federal council meeting at Nkululeko House on Sunday.
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen admitted the party had been hit by setbacks.
Steenhuisen said the upcoming elective congress was a chance to emerge united.
The interim party leader is up against KwaZulu-Natal member of provincial Legislature Mbali Ntuli and the DA's Johannesburg chairperson John Moodey.
The party said nominations for the available positions would close on 9 May.
WATCH: Mbali Ntuli announces her candidacy for a DA leader
The organisation is currently in the grips of a tussle for power in the Tshwane municipality, after losing the Joburg metro to the African National Congress (ANC).
The DA said it had already started lobbying other parties in the capital to vote for its mayoral candidate, Randall Williams.
However, the ANC has maintained that this will never happen.
The DA has its work cut out for it, with scandals over leaked audio clips in the capital and a looming showdown in its leadership race.
Earlier this month the party revealed a draft policy document where it said it stood firm that it opposed quotas based on race and gender.
The party will be looking to emerge united after its dismal performance in last year’s general elections.
