Another suspect arrested in murder case of mother killed for insurance money

Police said the woman had been hiding in Gauteng since Wanter Dlamini was killed early last month.

Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have arrested another suspect in the murder case of a mother allegedly killed by her two daughters to get insurance money in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

Police said the woman had been hiding in Gauteng since Wanter Dlamini was killed early last month.

Dlamini's two daughters were arrested for allegedly orchestrating their mother's murder in a bid to get their hands on an R80,000 insurance payout.

Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said the suspect would appear in court on Monday: “The woman was actually on the run since the gruesome death of Dlamini. She eventually handed herself in and was then arrested by the police accordingly. We are now running short of one suspect whom we are still searching for.”

