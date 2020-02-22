Zuma’s supporters gather at ORTIA to give him hero’s welcome
A group of people dressed in ANC colours says former President Jacob Zuma, who arrives in SA to a warrant of arrest, says he should not be treated like a common criminal.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma’s supporters say he is a hero who deserves to be treated better than a common criminal.
They have slammed the warrant of arrest issued against him and insist its politically motivated.
Zuma is expected to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.
The arrivals section is filled with supporters clad in their African National Congress’s black, green, and gold regalia.
#ZumaArrival Zuma supporters are here awaiting the former presidents expected arrival. @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/7NycHFVq0g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2020
Among them is uMkhonto we-sizwe veteran association's leader Kebby Maphatsoe.
Details of exactly when Zuma will arrive are still sketchy, but Maphatsoe has confirmed this is where they will receive the man who supporters say is an agent of radical transformation.
