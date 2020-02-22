Zuma’s supporters gather at ORTIA to give him hero’s welcome

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Zuma’s supporters gather at ORTIA to give him hero’s welcome

A group of people dressed in ANC colours says former President Jacob Zuma, who arrives in SA to a warrant of arrest, says he should not be treated like a common criminal.

Jacob Zuma's supporters wait for his arrival at the OR Tambo Interbational Airport. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Jacob Zuma's supporters wait for his arrival at the OR Tambo Interbational Airport. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma’s supporters say he is a hero who deserves to be treated better than a common criminal.

They have slammed the warrant of arrest issued against him and insist its politically motivated.

Zuma is expected to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.
The arrivals section is filled with supporters clad in their African National Congress’s black, green, and gold regalia.

Among them is uMkhonto we-sizwe veteran association's leader Kebby Maphatsoe.
Details of exactly when Zuma will arrive are still sketchy, but Maphatsoe has confirmed this is where they will receive the man who supporters say is an agent of radical transformation.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA