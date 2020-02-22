Zuma expected back home today after receiving medical treatment in Cuba
The former president is returning to the country amid mounting anticipation over the outcome various proceedings against him – including his corruption case.
JOHANNESBURG – After weeks of speculation about his health, former President Jacob Zuma is expected to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.
Zuma's representatives claimed he has been receiving medical treatment in Cuba for an undisclosed illness.
The former president is returning to the country amid mounting anticipation over the outcome various proceedings against him – including his corruption case –where a warrant of arrest was issued against him should he fail to appear in May.
Zuma’s supporters are expected to give him a thunderous welcome when he arrives.
A group called the Radical Economic Transformation maintains the corruption charges against the former president are politically motivated and are calling for his acquittal.
Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.
Judge Dhaya Pillay was not satisfied with the sick note his lawyers handed to the Pietermaritzburg high court to prove that Zuma was too ill to appear for his pre-trial.
This led to the issuing of an arrest warrant for the former President, which sparked an attack on the judiciary.
It remains to be seen whether the man at the centre of the controversy will provide much-needed clarity about the role he played in alleged maladministration during his tenure.
WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Zuma
