Zuma back in SA, addresses hundreds of supporters at ORTIA
Zuma has returned to South Africa after leaving for Cuba, where his office said he was receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport where hundreds of supporters, including former Premier Supra Mahumapelo and uMkhonto weSizwe Militray veterans member Kebby Maphatsoe, had been waiting to give him a hero’s welcome.
Zuma has returned to South Africa after leaving for Cuba, where his office said he was receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.
The former President is addressing his supporters, who say he should not be treated like a common criminal.
A warrant of arrest was issued for Zuma after he failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where his lawyers submitted a medical certificate on his behalf.
Judge Dhaya Pillay has received backlash for her decision to issue the warrant.
Earlier, Mahumapelo said Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who deserves support.
Zuma’s backers, the Radical Economic Transformation maintains the corruption charges against the former president are politically motivated and are calling for his acquittal.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane
More in Local
-
‘I lost a friend, father and my hero’, says Shabalala’s son
-
Mahumapelo: Zuma’s a law-abiding citizens who deserves SA’s support
-
Zuma’s supporters gather at ORTIA to give him hero’s welcome
-
Shabalala to be honoured with isicathamiya academy, says Mthethwa
-
Pause...begin: Eskom suspends load shedding from 5 pm, but will resume on Sunday
-
Zuma expected back home today after receiving medical treatment in Cuba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.