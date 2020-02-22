Zuma back in SA, addresses hundreds of supporters at ORTIA

Zuma has returned to South Africa after leaving for Cuba, where his office said he was receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport where hundreds of supporters, including former Premier Supra Mahumapelo and uMkhonto weSizwe Militray veterans member Kebby Maphatsoe, had been waiting to give him a hero’s welcome.

The former President is addressing his supporters, who say he should not be treated like a common criminal.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Zuma after he failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where his lawyers submitted a medical certificate on his behalf.

Judge Dhaya Pillay has received backlash for her decision to issue the warrant.

Earlier, Mahumapelo said Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who deserves support.



Zuma’s backers, the Radical Economic Transformation maintains the corruption charges against the former president are politically motivated and are calling for his acquittal.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane