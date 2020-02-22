Tegeta, Eskom court order opens gates for SIU to target other dodgy deals

On Friday the SIU was granted a court order setting aside a multibillion-rand contract between Eskom and the former Gupta-owned company, Tegeta.

JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is now gunning for other state-owned entities after being granted a court order setting aside a R3.7 billion contract between Eskom and Tegeta.

The high court in Pretoria on Friday, declared the agreement invalid and of no legal force.

Eskom and the formerly Gupta-owned company entered into the agreement in 2015 with the deal expected to last over a decade.

The contract which was to procure coal for Eskom’s Majuba power station was previously flagged as irregular.

The SIU says the court order sets a precedent on how to proceed with similar investigations.

Its spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said, “This is just one major order that we got, that is going to help us deal with other companies also in instances that