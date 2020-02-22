Shoprite, Checkers supplier recalls 400g of pilchards in tomato sauce products

The company in a statement said there was a small possibility some tins have a canning deficiency, which could make the product unfit for consumption.

CAPE TOWN - West Coast Processors, a supplier to selected Shoprite and Checkers stores has been forced to recall pilchards in tomato sauce products.

This recall applies specifically to the 400g pilchards in tomato sauce products.

The bulk of the affected stock has been isolated in their factory.