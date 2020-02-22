Shabalala to be honoured with isicathamiya academy, says Mthethwa
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who is the programme director, says government will launch projects that will ensure that the musical icon is not forgotten.
DURBAN – The legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala is being hailed for his contribution to upholding peace during the apartheid.
Shabalala is being honoured through a special official funeral at the Ladysmith indoor sports centre on Saturday morning.
The icon died at the age of 78 after a long illness.
Various senior officials including President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are in attendance.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who is the programme director, says government will launch projects that will ensure that the musical icon is not forgotten.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says Shabalala's music preached the message of political tolerance.
“His music was always educating people about prevailing conditions in our country and the world. When Mambazo sang the song: ‘Homeless’, their message resonated with the plight of our people who were forcefully removed.”
At the same time, the Shabalala’s grandchildren say they will continue his legacy through his music.
Shabalala passed away at the age of 78 a week ago after a long illness.
Since the announcement of Shabalala's passing over a week ago, messages of condolences have poured in to the family of the man who founded the multi-award winning isicathamiya group in 1960.
His grandson Gagamela Shabalala says in his honour, they will maintain his legacy.
Minister Mthethwa says government will spearhead an isicathamiya academy in Shabalala's honour.
The minister says this will be done to ensure the icon is not forgotten.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral.
More in Local
-
Zuma’s supporters gather at ORTIA to give him hero’s welcome
-
Pause...begin: Eskom suspends load shedding from 5 pm, but will resume on Sunday
-
Zuma expected back home today after receiving medical treatment in Cuba
-
WATCH LIVE: Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala’s funeral underway
-
Tegeta returning billions to Eskom could ‘go a long way’ to restructure it
-
Eskom anticipates load shedding will continue through all of Sunday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.