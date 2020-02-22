SAPS to continue monitoring Parow following 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk’s death

The frustrated community members attended the court appearance of the man accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

CAPE TOWN - Police said they would continue to monitor the Parow area in Cape Town where crowds, angered by the death of a child, set alight four buildings believed to have been used as drug dens and brothels.

The case against 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker was postponed to 17 April and it was revealed he was a lifelong criminal, with 11 convictions including murder, child neglect and culpable homicide.

Detectives are investigating cases of arson and public violence following the chaos that broke out in Parow on Friday afternoon.

Four houses were set alight and a car parked outside one of them was damaged and turned on its roof.

Several women who were part of search parties looking for Van Wyk said the buildings had been targeted because they received information the child was held there for three days after she was taken.

They said when they tried to search the buildings, but the occupants barred them from entering.

The South African Police Service has not confirmed the community's claims that the torched buildings were used as drug dens.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attacks.