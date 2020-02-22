Ramaphosa: Shabalala to receive Order of Ikhamanga
While delivering his eulogy, President Ramaphosa has announced the late founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be honoured for his contribution to the arts.
DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the late Joseph Shabalala will be honoured with The Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the arts.
The president has delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder.
Shalala has been laid rest in his hometown of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal
The music legend died last week at the age of 78 after a long illness.
Shabalala’s funeral service has been emotionally charged and music-filled.
President Ramaphosa says the late music icon is counted among the greatest artists of all time in the country.
“Bab’Shabalala’s life is instructive in many ways. He was not formerly trained in music. He learned by listening to others, from other genres, and from his own mistakes. He championed pride in culture, language and indigenous music.”
[WATCH]: a special moment as #LadysmithBlackMambazo invite the President to join their performance as they pay tribute to founder Dr #JosephShabalala #RIPJosephShabalala pic.twitter.com/k5BvafY4sE— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 22, 2020
Earlier, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said there would be a number of projects in honour of Shabalala, including an isicathamiya academy.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said Shabalala's music preached the message of political tolerance.
“His music was always educating people about the prevailing conditions in our country and the world. When Mambazo sang the song: ‘Homeless’, their message resonated with the plight of our people who were forcefully removed.”
Shabalala is survived by his wife Kamaduna, four siblings, seven children as well grand and great-grandchildren.
A CHAMPION OF INDIGENOUS LANGUAGES
The president said Shabalala was a champion of indigenous languages at a time when it was difficult to do so.
Ramaphosa said he was confident that because of Shabalala's hard work, Ladysmith Black Mambazo would survive beyond his passing.
Mourners at his funeral service recounted tales of his humility despite his international success.
The music legend has been laid to rest at the Ladysmith Cemetery in KwaZulu-Natal.
