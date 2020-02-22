Pause...begin: Eskom suspends load shedding from 5 pm, but will resume on Sunday

Eskom says due to the improvement of generating power on Saturday, it is able to provide relief to customers who have been experiencing power cuts for weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced it will halt load shedding from 5 pm on Saturday, but will implement the rolling black outs again on Sunday morning.

Eskom says due to the improvement of generating power on Saturday, it is able to provide relief to customers who have been experiencing power cuts for weeks.

The power utility says it expects to make a full recovery by Monday.

https://twitter.com/Eskom_SA/status/1231123234562678786?s=20