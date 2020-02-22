View all in Latest
Go

Mahumapelo: Zuma’s a law-abiding citizens who deserves SA’s support

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is among hundreds of Zuma supporters gathered at OR Tambo International Airport waiting for the former statesman's arrival.

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the OR Tambo International Airport where he is amongst hundreds waiting for Jacob Zuma. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the OR Tambo International Airport where he is amongst hundreds waiting for Jacob Zuma. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Supra Mahumapelo says former President Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen and deserves the country's support.

Mahumapelo is among hundreds of Zuma supporters gathered at OR Tambo International Airport waiting for the former statesman's arrival.

Zuma is expected to land at the airport today from Cuba where he was receiving medical treatment.

The former premier says he is at the airport to show support for Zuma because he believes the former president is being vilified.

Singing struggle songs, and wearing their ANC t-shirts with Zuma’s face on them; his supporters are adamant he is an innocent man targeted unfairly.

Mahumapelo says it must stop.

Zuma supporters say his corruption trial at the Peiteritzburg High Court is politically motivated.

