Joseph Shabalala to be laid to rest in Ladysmith today

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Joseph Shabalala to be laid to rest in Ladysmith today

Shabalala will be honoured with a special official funeral with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the eulogy.

A portrait of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Dr Joseph Shabalala at his memorial service in Ladysmith on 18 February 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
A portrait of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Dr Joseph Shabalala at his memorial service in Ladysmith on 18 February 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The late founder of the multi-award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be laid to rest at his hometown of Ladysmith on Saturday morning.

Joseph Shabalala died last week, at the age of 78, after a long illness.

Shabalala will be honoured with a special official funeral with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the eulogy.

Following the announcement of Shabalala's death, fans across the globe paid to the legend at three different memorial services in his honour.

Shabalala's best friend Stanley Brady says he was a great philanthropist.

“He has taught me everything about being serving the poor; he taught me so much about humility. Joseph was a very humble person who didn’t mind taking all of his riches and giving it to the poor.”

WATCH: Dr Joseph Shabalala And Ladysmith Black Mambazo - A Dream Realised

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA