Joseph Shabalala to be laid to rest in Ladysmith today
Shabalala will be honoured with a special official funeral with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the eulogy.
JOHANNESBURG – The late founder of the multi-award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be laid to rest at his hometown of Ladysmith on Saturday morning.
Joseph Shabalala died last week, at the age of 78, after a long illness.
Following the announcement of Shabalala's death, fans across the globe paid to the legend at three different memorial services in his honour.
Shabalala's best friend Stanley Brady says he was a great philanthropist.
“He has taught me everything about being serving the poor; he taught me so much about humility. Joseph was a very humble person who didn’t mind taking all of his riches and giving it to the poor.”
WATCH: Dr Joseph Shabalala And Ladysmith Black Mambazo - A Dream Realised
