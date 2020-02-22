‘I lost a friend, father and my hero’, says Shabalala’s son

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

‘I lost a friend, father and my hero’, says Shabalala’s son

The music legend is globally revered for establishing and leading Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which has won five Grammy Awards.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has been honoured with a category 2 funeral in his hometown of Ladysmith on 22 February 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has been honoured with a category 2 funeral in his hometown of Ladysmith on 22 February 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
54 minutes ago

DURBAN – The children of late musical icon Joseph Shabalala say he was a loving and dedicated family man.

Shabalala is being honoured in a special official funeral where President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the eulogy.

The music legend is globally revered for establishing and leading Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which has won five Grammy Awards.

Shabalala died in Pretoria last week at the age of 78.

His grandchildren say they will always appreciate his teachings of respect and humility.

Nkosinathi Shabalala says his father's legacy will live on through the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

“amaMbazo will survive. I have lost a friend, a father and a hero who catapulted our name to the global stage.”

The government says it will establish an isicathamiya academy in the singer’s honour.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA