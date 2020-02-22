‘I lost a friend, father and my hero’, says Shabalala’s son
The music legend is globally revered for establishing and leading Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which has won five Grammy Awards.
DURBAN – The children of late musical icon Joseph Shabalala say he was a loving and dedicated family man.
Shabalala is being honoured in a special official funeral where President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the eulogy.
Shabalala died in Pretoria last week at the age of 78.
His grandchildren say they will always appreciate his teachings of respect and humility.
Nkosinathi Shabalala says his father's legacy will live on through the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
“amaMbazo will survive. I have lost a friend, a father and a hero who catapulted our name to the global stage.”
The government says it will establish an isicathamiya academy in the singer’s honour.
