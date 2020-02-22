Gauteng education department registers 2 more pupils’ deaths on Friday

A grade 5 girl at a Diepsloot school died after being struck by lightning while a grade 3 boy from an Alex school died in his sleep.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has sent its condolences to the families of two school pupils who died in separate incidents on Friday.

A grade 5 Diesploot pupil died on her way home from school after she was struck by lightning.

One of our grade 5 girl learner from Diepsloot was struck by lightning at about 14h30 and died instantly. Will get more details and update. @EducationGP @Steve_Mabona God please have mercy 🙏🏾 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 21, 2020

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also expressed sadness by the death of a pupil in Alexandra.

The grade 3 boy from Zenzeleni Primary School died in his sleep at home following a short illness.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “Our psychosocial unit team will be visiting the schools to render the necessary support, first thing on Monday. We wish to send our heartfelt condolences to both families and the community at large.”

This brings the total number of pupils’ deaths in just the first term to 18.