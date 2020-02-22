Eskom anticipates load shedding will continue through all of Sunday
The power utility says it still hopes to end load shedding by Sunday morning, but the system remains constrained.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says if it fails to recover enough units on Saturday, Stage 2 rotational load shedding will continue throughout the whole day on Sunday.
The utility says it hopes to end the blackouts on Sunday morning, at 6 am.
Stage 2 rolling outages were introduced on Thursday with the utility citing the loss of three generating units, adding strain to the grid.
Eskom says it’s now using emergency reserves to supplement the shortage in capacity.
The utility's Sikhonathi Mantshatsha said, “We may have to continue implementing load shedding during all of Sunday. Our unplanned outages at this point are 11,900 megawatts and we have got another 5,200 on planned maintenance. This makes for a constrained system still.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 21, 2020
Date: 21 February 2020
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding continues until Sunday at 06:00, with high possibility of continuing throughout Sunday @SABCNewsOnline @SABCRadio @ewnupdates @eNCA @Newzroom405 @TimesLIVE @IOL @SowetanLIVE @News24 pic.twitter.com/GFqebjM3BX
More in Local
-
Joseph Shabalala to be laid to rest in Ladysmith today
-
Bo-Kaap community approaches SCA to stop erection of 60-metre high building
-
Mining industry leaders give Eskom’s De Ruyter thumbs up
-
Prasa disputes Competition Commission’s reasoning in 'unfavourable' report
-
Miguel Louw murder: Ebrahim's lawyer says State failed to prove client is guilty
-
Myeni pleads poverty, despite 'earning' over R4m since 2016
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.