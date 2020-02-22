Eskom anticipates load shedding will continue through all of Sunday

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Eskom anticipates load shedding will continue through all of Sunday

The power utility says it still hopes to end load shedding by Sunday morning, but the system remains constrained.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says if it fails to recover enough units on Saturday, Stage 2 rotational load shedding will continue throughout the whole day on Sunday.

The utility says it hopes to end the blackouts on Sunday morning, at 6 am.

Stage 2 rolling outages were introduced on Thursday with the utility citing the loss of three generating units, adding strain to the grid.

Eskom says it’s now using emergency reserves to supplement the shortage in capacity.

The utility's Sikhonathi Mantshatsha said, “We may have to continue implementing load shedding during all of Sunday. Our unplanned outages at this point are 11,900 megawatts and we have got another 5,200 on planned maintenance. This makes for a constrained system still.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA