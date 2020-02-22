Eskom anticipates load shedding will continue through all of Sunday

The power utility says it still hopes to end load shedding by Sunday morning, but the system remains constrained.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says if it fails to recover enough units on Saturday, Stage 2 rotational load shedding will continue throughout the whole day on Sunday.

The utility says it hopes to end the blackouts on Sunday morning, at 6 am.



Stage 2 rolling outages were introduced on Thursday with the utility citing the loss of three generating units, adding strain to the grid.

Eskom says it’s now using emergency reserves to supplement the shortage in capacity.

The utility's Sikhonathi Mantshatsha said, “We may have to continue implementing load shedding during all of Sunday. Our unplanned outages at this point are 11,900 megawatts and we have got another 5,200 on planned maintenance. This makes for a constrained system still.”