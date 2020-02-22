View all in Latest
55 Soweto learners hospitalised for ingesting poisoned food

The Gauteng education department said 16 children from Vusisizwe Primary School in Zola, Soweto, were taken to a clinic after eating expired sweets on Friday.

Sweets. Picture: Freeimages.com
Sweets. Picture: Freeimages.com
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - More school pupils have been treated for ingesting poisoned food in Soweto.

The Gauteng education department said 16 children from Vusisizwe Primary School in Zola, Soweto, were taken to a clinic after eating expired sweets on Friday.

The department's Steve Mabona: “All 16 of them were sent to the clinic and medically attended to and were sent home after being attended. So, they are recovering very well.”

39 pupils from Lofentse Girls Secondary School in Soweto were also hospitalised on Friday after eating poisoned baked goods.

It’s understood the children complained of stomach cramps.

A woman was arrested in Soweto last week for allegedly supplying pupils from Ikusasalethu Secondary school with cookies laced with drugs.

