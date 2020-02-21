Winde: CT law enforcement officers to work under WC police commissioner

Winde made the announcement during the State of the Province address on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that newly appointed law enforcement officers in Cape Town will work under the command of the provincial police commissioner.

The officers have been appointed and deployed as part of Winde’s R1 billion anti-crime plan that will see 3,000 officers deployed in crime hotspots.

Premier Alan Winde said that his number one priority was safety.

In partnership with the City of Cape Town, he has already overseen the deployment of 500 of the 3,000 new law enforcement officers.

But Winde was quick to say that the officers would work hand in hand with the SAPS.

"The fact of the matter is that we don't enough men and women in blue assigned to our province. We are adamant that our personnel will work in cooperation and hand-in-hadn with our new police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata."

Winde also revealed that the provincial government had a direct communication line to report gender-based violence.

He also said that all safety plans and iniatives would be data-driven and focus on areas where crime was rife.