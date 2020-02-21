Tazne van Wyk murder suspect to make first appearance in CT court

It's alleged that Moehydien Pangaker snatched the girl when she went to a tuckshop across the road from her Elsies River home.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk will appear in the Goodwood magistrates' court on Friday.

It's alleged that Moehydien Pangaker snatched the girl when she went to a tuckshop across the road from her Elsies River home.

Following his arrest in the Eastern Cape earlier this week, Pangaker led detectives to a stormwater drain in Worcester where the girl's body was discovered.

Moehydien Pangaker - a violent criminal out on parole - had been staying with relatives at the same property where the eight-year-old went to buy an ice lolly.

Her aunt, Samantha Viljoen, said that she could not imagine life without her niece.

"How do we live without a child that was once our rose, who had a sparkle in her eye, who laughed and talked... How do we live without that?"

Ward Councillor Beverley Van Reenen said that she held onto hope that the girl would be found alive and unharmed.

"I'm just so devastated because we were still searching for her. I just can't believe that anybody would be this evil as this monster is."

Community members, relatives and friends of the family are expected at court this morning to face the alleged child killer.

