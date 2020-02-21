Tazne van Wyk murder opens old wounds for angry community as case postponed
The situation outside the Goodwood magistrates court was heated on Friday morning as a large group of people protested against the little girl's murder.
CAPE TOWN - The case against the man accused of murdering 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been postponed until 17 April for further investigation.
Her alleged killer, 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker, appeared in court.
#TazneVanWyk Police keeping an eye on the crowd. LI pic.twitter.com/qaB8c3Oe0Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
Pangaker was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape on Monday and upon his return to the Western Cape two days later, he led police to a stormwater pipe on the N1 near Worcester where the child's body was dumped.
Voortrekker Road was cordoned off outside the court as the crowd began to swell.
#TazneVanWyk A crowd waits at a side entrance of the Goodwood magistrates court to see the murder accused leave. LI pic.twitter.com/iJ6c3dy7Kc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
#TazneVanWyk Crowd waiting at entrance used to bring accused onto premises. Shouting “bring him out!”. LI pic.twitter.com/ymCCXtZevS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
Almost three years ago, a heartbroken Elsies River community gathered in their numbers outside the Goodwood magistrates court where Mortimer Saunders appeared in connection with the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.
#TazneVanWyk Police vans speed off after the postponement of the case for further investigation. The murder suspect was believed to be in one of the vehicles. LI pic.twitter.com/LfzpziAgiB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
This morning, that same community has returned for the same reason - the murder of another young child.
Suretta Steenkamp said that being back here to mourn the loss of Tazne van Wyk has opened old wounds inflicted by Courtney's death, wounds that have not healed properly yet.
"We are supposed to get closure to with the Courtney case but now all the wounds are open again and it's the same old story - the perpetrator is protected... he was in jail and he came out and he did this awful thing."
VIDEO: Murder suspect leads police to body of Tazne van Wyk (8)
