Tazne van Wyk murder: Angry crowd torches two houses after case postponement

The crowd had gathered outside the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday where 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker appeared in connection with the child murder.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have been deployed to two houses in Parow after they were set alight by community members angry over the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

#TazneVanWyk A house in Parow believed to be a drug den has been set alight. LI pic.twitter.com/B38Y3kSjqk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020

After the matter was postponed, the supporters made their way to the houses, adamant they were being used as drug dens and brothels. Some said during searches for the young girl, they received information that she was being kept there for three days.

#TazneVanWyk Fire services have responded to the scene of the incident. LI pic.twitter.com/Db6pulVgtM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020

This was yet to be confirmed by authorities and the details of the homeowners were unclear.