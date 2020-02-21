View all in Latest
Tazne van Wyk murder: Angry community members look to force way into court

People outside the courtroom door were chanting 'We want justice' and 'Let us in' as several police officers tried keep the doors closed as protesters were fighting to make their way inside the already packed courtroom.

Community members pack the Goodwood magistrates court on 21 February 2020 where the man accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk (8) is due to appear. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Angry community members are trying to force their way into the court where the man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk is due to make his first court appearance.

People outside the courtroom door were chanting "We want justice" and "Let us in" as several police officers tried keep the doors closed as protesters were fighting to make their way inside the already packed courtroom.

Van Wyk's alleged killer, 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker, is expected to appear in court soon.

Pangaker was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape on Monday and upon his return to the Western Cape two days later, he led police to a stormwater pipe on the N1 near Worcester where the child’s body was dumped.

Voortrekker Road has been cordoned off outside the court as the crowd begins to swell.

Scores of people are gathering outside the Goodwood magistrate’s court this morning after the loss of yet another young life.

The group is so large that traffic officials have had to close a part of Voortrekker Road.

The anger is palpable as Elsies River community members cry and scream, saying their hearts were broken.

Chaotic scenes are playing out here as people try to push and shove their way into the building, up the stairs and into the courtroom where Moehydien Pangaker is expected to appear soon.

