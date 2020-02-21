SIU gets court order to set aside Eskom, Tegeta multibillion rand contract

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

SIU gets court order to set aside Eskom, Tegeta multibillion rand contract

The court has also given the green light for the SIU to institute legal proceedings against the formerly Gupta-owned company, which is facing a barrage of corruption allegations linked to Eskom.

FILE: The SIU said the power utility was co-operating with its investigators.Picture: Supplied.
FILE: The SIU said the power utility was co-operating with its investigators.Picture: Supplied.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has on Friday obtained an order from the High Court in Pretoria setting aside a contract between Eskom and mining company Tegeta worth R3.7 billion.

The agreement dates back to March 2015 and was meant for the supply of coal to Eskom's Majuba power station for a period of 10 years.

This deal has now been declared invalid and of no legal force.

The court has also given the green light for the SIU to institute legal proceedings against the formerly Gupta-owned company, which is facing a barrage of corruption allegations linked to Eskom.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the power utility was co-operating with its investigators.

“We give them briefings; we have meetings with them and we know where things are. We are comfortable that we will go through with our investigation. This is just but one, there are many others that we are dealing with. You might find that many of the contracts that are coming we might be in the position to deal with them.”

Last year, Eskom's Gert Opperman told the state capture commission when he knowingly approved an irregular pre-payment deal between Tegeta and the power utility, he genuinely thought the power utility would get value out of the arrangement.

The payment was made even though Tegeta had not provided any services to the power utility.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA