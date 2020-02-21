Ramaphosa: We want to see more money recovered from corruption, state capture

The president said the stolen billions recovered so far were just a fraction of the total amount lost through corruption and state capture.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was encouraged by the progress being made in recovering the billions stolen from the nation through corruption.

Ramaphosa was responding to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday in Parliament. He once again emphasised the government’s drive to investigate and recover stolen billions.

The president said the stolen billions recovered so far were just a fraction of the total amount lost through corruption and state capture.

“And while Eskom and Transnet have between them recovered more than R2.3 billion in monies lost to corruption, we know that this is just a fraction of what has been lost to state capture. We would like to see more monies that were lost being recovered,” Ramaphosa said.

He said his government was determined that all stolen funds must be found by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and returned to South Africa matter where in the world they are hidden.

“We are determined that all these funds must be found and must be returned no matter where in the world we need to go and find them and bring them home,” he said.

Ramaphosa said they established the SIU Tribunal to fast-track the settlement of civil claims and the recovery of stolen funds arising from SIU investigations. He said all those found guilty to embezzling state funds should face the full might of the law.