Prasa, govt vow to respond to protesters' demands to improve public transport

Hundreds of workers from various industries marched to the Cape Town train station and Parliament on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - National government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have assured demonstrators that they would respond to demands to improve public transport.

The march was led by trade union federation Cosatu.

Cosatu highlighted concerns around non-functioning lines, safety on trains and the lack of trains, forcing commuters to take alternative transport.

#FixourTrains The march is being organized by Cosatu in the Western Cape. Workers are marching to Prasa offices, then to the Western Cape Legislature and then Parliament. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/FKzDADo7el — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020

The trade union federation wanted 12 visible security guards at all stations and one guard per carriage.

It also wanted 50 buses deployed as a contingency plan and the regulations of all minibus taxis.

One woman from Tafelsig said that she relied on the train but the service had been suspended from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

Now she was forced travel earlier and use alternative transport.

"At Mitchells Plain there's no train, at Bellville there's no train, so I'm taking a taxi now."

The union also stressed that workers must not be disciplined if trains were late or cancelled.