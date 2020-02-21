Political parties debate Winde’s Sopa
Parties are debating the address in the provincial legislature that is sitting in Mitchell’s Plain.
CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties have dissected and discussed Premier Alan Winde State of the Province Address on Friday.
However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been quick to come to Winde’s defence.
Parties are debating the address in the provincial legislature that is sitting in Mitchells Plain.
Instead of criticising Premier Winde, the African National Congress’s Cameron Dugmore opted to suggest solutions to crime.
“Communities working with the police and neighbourhood watches can build street communities at ground level. Not only to help communities be safer but also to solve the problems of people at street level.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters’s Melikhaya Xego said Winde failed to deliver on his promises.
“There is a serious transport challenge, especially the train system. You are going to shift the blame and move the goal post, and blame the national government.”
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela defended the premier.
Winde is expected to reply later.
