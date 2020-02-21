Political parties debate Winde’s Sopa

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Political parties debate Winde’s Sopa

Parties are debating the address in the provincial legislature that is sitting in Mitchell’s Plain.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Mitchells Plain on 20 February 2020. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Mitchells Plain on 20 February 2020. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties have dissected and discussed Premier Alan Winde State of the Province Address on Friday.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been quick to come to Winde’s defence.

Parties are debating the address in the provincial legislature that is sitting in Mitchells Plain.

Instead of criticising Premier Winde, the African National Congress’s Cameron Dugmore opted to suggest solutions to crime.

“Communities working with the police and neighbourhood watches can build street communities at ground level. Not only to help communities be safer but also to solve the problems of people at street level.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’s Melikhaya Xego said Winde failed to deliver on his promises.

“There is a serious transport challenge, especially the train system. You are going to shift the blame and move the goal post, and blame the national government.”

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela defended the premier.

Winde is expected to reply later.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA