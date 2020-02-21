Parly committee send Sascoc board packing for disorganisation

Sascoc was meant to brief the committee on Friday on progress made regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the ministerial committee and preparations for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture on Friday sent the South African Sports Confederation Olympics Committee (Sascoc) board back for disorganisation and for sending only a fraction of the board to Parliament.

Sascoc was meant to brief the committee on Friday on progress made regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the ministerial committee and preparations for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Committee chair Beauty Dlulane said the board’s conduct did not inspire confidence and that the board must come back to Parliament before its annual general meeting, which is scheduled to take place on 28 March 2020.

There are outstanding matters that the board must still brief the committee about. According to the committee, the conduct, which the board displayed on Friday, is unacceptable for an entity that is meant to coordinate professional sporting bodies in the country.

“All our hopes for the medals in Tokyo later in the year are dependent on a well-functioning board, and it does not seem that this board takes that responsibility with the seriousness it deserves,” said Dlulane.

“The squabbles that seem to be taking place at this entity, will kill the South African dream.”