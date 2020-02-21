Over 100 suspects wanted for GBV crimes arrested in Gauteng

Police, metro police, and specialised units worked together to track down the suspects who had been on their radar for a while.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng law enforcement agencies have confirmed more than 100 suspects were arrested in the province on Thursday night in connection with gender-based violence (GBV) crimes.



Police, metro police, and specialised units worked together to track down the suspects who had been on their radar for a while.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they would appear in different courts across the province.

“The suspects arrested include 107 who were wanted for gender-based violence, 105 were wanted for crimes against women and two against the children, as well as crimes such as murder, robbery, carjacking, assault, robbery, possessions of stolen property and other crimes,” Makhubele said in a statement.