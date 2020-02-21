Over 100 suspects wanted for GBV crimes arrested in Gauteng
Police, metro police, and specialised units worked together to track down the suspects who had been on their radar for a while.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng law enforcement agencies have confirmed more than 100 suspects were arrested in the province on Thursday night in connection with gender-based violence (GBV) crimes.
Police, metro police, and specialised units worked together to track down the suspects who had been on their radar for a while.
Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they would appear in different courts across the province.
“The suspects arrested include 107 who were wanted for gender-based violence, 105 were wanted for crimes against women and two against the children, as well as crimes such as murder, robbery, carjacking, assault, robbery, possessions of stolen property and other crimes,” Makhubele said in a statement.
More in Local
-
Eskom to continue with load shedding until Sunday morning
-
GED awaits family's blessing before releasing report on Enock Mpianzi's death
-
ANC’s Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema & wife for ‘insensitive’ abuse claims
-
Tazne van Wyk murder suspect to make first appearance in CT court
-
‘Desperate act of personal defence’ – Malema apologises to Ramaphosa
-
Family of Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer had kept him away from kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.