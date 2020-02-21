Same old, same old: Opposition parties in WC not impressed with Winde's Sopa
Opposition parties said that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) was a repeat of last year's.
Many said that they had heard it all and were yet to see any action.
Opposition parties were not impressed with Winde’s provincial address.
All of them said that action was needed now more than ever.
The Good Party’s Brett Herron: "I left the chamber feeling that we have a caretaker and not a premier. Most of what was said was said in 2019."
African National Congress (ANC) leader of the opposition, Cameron Dugmore, said that the time for talk was over.
"The words sounded good but if you compare what was said today and what he promised last year, we are once again seeing the failure to follow through practically."
Peter Marais from the Freedom Front Plus was worried about where the money would come from to fund Winde's plans.
"He knows what is required to make a business successful venture but he couldn't tell us where the money would come from."
