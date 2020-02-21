No threats were made by Modack in Grand Cafe matter - judge
Nafiz Modack and three others accused of extorting the business in 2017 were on Thursday acquitted on all the charges against them.
CAPE TOWN - It was a business negotiation and not extortion.
That's what the Cape Town Regional Court has found happened when R90,000 was exchanged between the Grande Cafe in Table Bay harbour and a group of men providing event security.
Nafiz Modack and three others accused of extorting the business in 2017 were on Thursday acquitted on all the charges against them.
Modack and his co-accused said that they knew the case would be dropped from the start due to a lack of evidence.
Magistrate Byron Pedro found that the State did not prove they were guilty of extortion and instead found the evidence showed it was a business negotiation.
Pedro said that the State also did not prove that threats were made during the negotiation.
TSG Security was also not registered in any of the accused's names and before this incident, the complainants had no dealings with the accused.
Instead, the State's key witness Radley Dijkers, who was the brand manager of the Grand Cafe at the time, only knew of Modack and Booysen through media reports.
Under cross-examination, he conceded to having formed an opinion about them based on reports of a hostile security takeover at Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs.
