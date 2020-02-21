NHI Bill public hearings to kick off in Gauteng this weekend
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health has been travelling across the country since the NHI Bill was passed in Parliament last year.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s portfolio committee on health will host the last leg of its public hearings on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in Gauteng this weekend.
The committee will undertake the final submissions from Friday until Monday next week in various places across the province. The committee has been travelling across the country since the NHI Bill was passed in Parliament last year.
The bill, which has been a hotly contested matter with many questioning its viability, would enable government to meet its goal of universal health coverage like that offered by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the province urged all South Africans to participate in the hearings and not miss the opportunity to make their voices heard before the bill is finalised.
“We call on all in society regardless of their political, religious beliefs or cultural standing to attend these public hearings for their voices to be heard so that the people of South Africa can access quality health services,” the party said.
