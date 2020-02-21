Myeni says SAA stopped paying her legal fees to humiliate her
SAA was covering Dudu Myeni’s legal fees through the directors’ liability insurance but stopped after she decided to change her defence team.
PRETORIA – Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Friday said the airline withdrew funds for her legal fees in order to humiliate her.
Myeni testified in her delinquency case brought against her by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA). The two organisations said that her management style cost the airline billions in revenue.
• White men didn’t want to be led by an African woman - Dudu Myeni
Myeni insisted that she was unable to come to court due to being unemployed, pleading poverty. This was despite having earned more than R4 million since 2016.
WATCH: Myeni denies making unilateral decisions as SAA board chair
