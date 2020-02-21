Myeni pleads poverty, despite 'earning' over R4m since 2016

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Myeni pleads poverty, despite 'earning' over R4m since 2016

Dudu Myeni is under cross-examination by counsel for Outa Carol Steinberg at her delinquency case.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Pretoria has heard that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni has earned over R4 million since 2016, despite failing to appear in court pleading poverty.

Myeni is under cross-examination by counsel for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Carol Steinberg at her delinquency case.

Outa and the SA Pilots Association want Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, saying her managerial style cost the airline more than R17 billion.

Steinberg has been questioning Meyeni about her reasons for not coming to court.

She dropped a bombshell revealing that since 2016, Myeni has received income exceeding R4 million.

However, Myeni maintains she is broke and unemployed.

Steinberg is now grilling Myeni on the role she played in a failed swap transaction, which would have made the entity millions of rand in guaranteed profit.

Earlier some executives put the blame squarely on the former SAA chair for the collapsed deal.

WATCH: Myeni denies giving instructions to SAA executives and board

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA