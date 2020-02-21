Myeni pleads poverty, despite 'earning' over R4m since 2016
Dudu Myeni is under cross-examination by counsel for Outa Carol Steinberg at her delinquency case.
JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Pretoria has heard that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni has earned over R4 million since 2016, despite failing to appear in court pleading poverty.
Myeni is under cross-examination by counsel for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Carol Steinberg at her delinquency case.
Outa and the SA Pilots Association want Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, saying her managerial style cost the airline more than R17 billion.
Steinberg has been questioning Meyeni about her reasons for not coming to court.
She dropped a bombshell revealing that since 2016, Myeni has received income exceeding R4 million.
However, Myeni maintains she is broke and unemployed.
Steinberg is now grilling Myeni on the role she played in a failed swap transaction, which would have made the entity millions of rand in guaranteed profit.
Earlier some executives put the blame squarely on the former SAA chair for the collapsed deal.
WATCH: Myeni denies giving instructions to SAA executives and board
