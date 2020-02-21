Miguel Louw murder: Ebrahim's lawyer says State failed to prove client is guilty

Muhammed Vahed Ebrahim is accused of lying to the courts about his whereabouts on the day Miguel Louw (9) went missing.

CAPE TOWN – The man accused of killing nine-year-old Durban boy Miguel Louw has maintained his plea of innocence.

On Friday, his lawyer Jay Naidoo said the State failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Muhammed Vahed Ebrahim was responsible for the murder.

However, in its closing argument, the State told the Durban High Court that all evidence presented throughout the trial pointed to Ebrahim as the one who killed the boy.

Louw went missing in July 2018; his body was found two months later near Ebrahim’s house.

State prosecutor Kelvin Singh said the accused lied to the court about his whereabouts on the day Louw went missing.

Singh said Ebrahim’s cellphone records and WhatsApp messages on the phone were testament to this.

To this effect, the State has asked for all evidence given by Ebrahim to be rejected by the court.

However, Naidoo, said despite showing video evidence of the accused together with the victim on the day he went missing – as well bringing in witnesses to back its allegations – the State failed to prove its case.

Ebrahim stands accused of kidnapping and later killing Louw.