'Match made in heaven': Abused pitbull Cooper gets adopted
The one-year-old dog was tortured and disfigured a month ago when his ears were hacked off and sewn back on in Mitchells Plain.
CAPE TOWN - An Overberg woman has officially become the delighted new owner of abused pitbull Cooper.
#AbusedPitbull The one-year-old pittie was overjoyed meeting his new family. LP pic.twitter.com/3UWCljsX27— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty.
The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) said they were flooded with calls from people across the country wanting to adopt the pitbull.
On Thursday, Suné Human became the lucky lady to welcome Cooper to her family.
AWS' Allan Perrins said it was love at first sight when the pair met.
“The chemistry between the two of them when we offloaded Cooper and let him on the property was something to behold. It was an absolute match made in heaven and love at first sight,” he said.
#AbusedPitbull It was love at first sight when Cooper and his new owner met yesterday. LP pic.twitter.com/Y0jjtlAYr0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
