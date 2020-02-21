Mantoa Malema accepts Ramaphosa apology over abuse accusations in Parly

She said that gender-based violence must never be used as a political weapon, adding that this week's events were an insult to all women, especially those who were victims of the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Mantoa Malema has accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa's apology following a week of political mudslinging in the National Assembly, where MP's used gender-based violence as a political football.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa said the exchanges of MPs during the State of the Nation Address debate this week were shameful and disgraceful and he apologised to the nation.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo accused Julius Malema of beating his wife, Mantoa, while Malema accused Ramaphosa of abusing his late former wife.

Malema has since apologised in a statement while Mamabolo said sorry on social media in the early hours of Friday morning.

Now, Mantoa Malema has responded in a statement of her own.

Mrs. Mantoa Malema’s Statement Accepting President Ramaphosa’s Apology pic.twitter.com/kLcScVzqfo — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 21, 2020

She said that gender-based violence should never be used as a political weapon adding that this week's events were an insult to all women, especially those who were victims of the crime.

Meanwhile, Not In My Name's secretary-general Themba Masango said that MPs needed to be schooled about gender-based violence.

"They as politicians and especially as members of Parliament, stand in a unique position to make sure that this issue is properly ventilated throughout the country, to ensure that there is action taken against the perpetrators and that laws are put in place that are significant enough."