Mantashe: Eskom being under DPE complicates its management

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that having Eskom under Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's department only made it more difficult to manage the power utility as it did not fall under his energy portfolio.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has convened the inaugural meeting of the Eskom Task Team, formerly known as the Eskom War Room.

The unit was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide political oversight and address the Eskom power generation crisis.

Members convened at Parliament on Thursday.

While Mabuza convened the first Eskom Task Team meeting, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe addressed the ongoing energy challenges.

Mantashe forms part of the task team, along with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

But Mantashe said that having Eskom under Gordhan's department only made it more difficult to manage the power utility as it did not fall under his energy portfolio.

"Eskom is an energy entity which is in DPE, not under Energy and that complicates the management of Eskom matters as some of the matters sit with DPE for approval."

The Ministers of Finance, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, State Security, Police and the Presidency were also part of the task team, as well as representatives of Eskom.

Mabuza's office said that the roadmap presented by Eskom gave an indication that there was now a focused approach to how the country responded to the energy crisis in a much more concrete manner.