GED awaits family's blessing before releasing report on Enock Mpianzi's death

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) said it would consult all relevant parties next week about the release of the forensic report into the death of Enock Mpianzi.

The department postponed the release of the findings at the last minute on Thursday, saying the family had not yet given their blessing. The report was expected to shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of the grade 8 pupil from Parktown Boys' High School.

His family raised objections to the planned release of the report, saying it could not be done without their blessing. The GED said it had no choice but to honour their request.

“Indeed, after consultation with the Mpianzi family, we find it to be insensitive to release this report without their blessings. Subsequent to our meeting this morning, we all agreed that the next session will be held on 27 February 2020,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi hinted that a preliminary report showed a series of negligent events led to the teen’s drowning. The Parktown Boys' High School principal had since been placed on suspension.

The school, family, and relevant persons were expected to meet next week Thursday to decide on a way forward.