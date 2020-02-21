Ex-apartheid security officer recalls being part of Neil Aggett death probe
Former apartheid state security officer Charl Lambrecht vaguely recounted the role he played as the fingerprinting officer while investigating Aggett's death.
JOHANNESBURG - Former apartheid state security officer Charl Lambrecht said that he only learned of Neil Aggett's death upon arrival at the cell where the activist's body was found hanging.
Lambrecht has testified at the inquiry looking into the circumstances surrounding Aggett's death.
The trade unionist's body was found hanging in his cell at the John Vorster Square Police Station in Johannesburg in 1982.
The apartheid police said that the activist committed suicide but his family insists that he was killed.
Lambrecht vaguely recounted the role he played as the fingerprinting officer while investigating Aggett's death.
As one of the first officials probing the scene, he was asked what he did on his arrival.
"I took photographs, my lord, of the deceased. I took four photographs."
He was pressed to say if he thought this was enough considering the high profile nature of the case.
Buckling under pressure, Lambrecht conceded that he could have done more.
"There were no people around me or talking to me or advising me what to do. I had to do it by myself."
The former apartheid state security officer could not recall if the pathologist was present at the scene and was unable to answer why the cell was not cordoned off during the investigation.
More in Local
-
The many crimes of Moehydien Pangaker, Tazne van Wyk's accused murder
-
Tazne van Wyk murder: Crowd torches two houses after case postponement
-
Police hunting suspect after Freedom Park high school pupil stabbed to death
-
Myeni says SAA stopped paying her legal fees to humiliate her
-
9 school children injured after vehicle overturns in Fochville
-
Tazne van Wyk murder opens old wounds for angry community as case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.