Eskom to continue with load shedding until Sunday morning
The power utility blamed the loss of additional generating units which affected capacity.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has extended stage two load shedding to Sunday morning at 6am.
The power utility blamed the loss of additional generating units which affected capacity. It said it needed to replenish reserves in order to prepare for next week’s demand.
Eskom said any shift in system performance could lead to a change in the severity of power cuts.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We have 4,554MW on planned maintenance. We will keep the market updated and should we need to remind South Africans again should the demand profile change in any way significantly, we may have to change the stage of load shedding at very short notice.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 20, 2020
Date: 20 February 2020
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will continue until Sunday at 06:00 @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @ewnupdates @IOL @SABCRadio @TheSAnews @TimesLIVE @News24 @SAgovnews pic.twitter.com/WUlkSGOns0
