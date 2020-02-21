View all in Latest
Dudu Myeni: White men didn’t want to be led by an African woman

Myeni was testifying in her delinquency case on Thursday brought against her by the Outa and SAAPA.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Dudu Myeni has claimed that she was targeted during her time as the board chairperson of South African Airways (SAA) because “white men didn’t want to be led by an African woman”.

Myeni was testifying in her delinquency case on Thursday brought against her by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA). They want her to be declared a delinquent director and accused her of mismanagement during her six years of board chair.

Myeni told the High Court in Pretoria that she knew from the onset it would be difficult for people to accept being led by a black African woman.

She also spent hours denying damning allegations against her, saying she was working in the airline’s best interest and she never made decisions on her own.

WATCH: Myeni denies making unilateral decisions as SAA board chair

More in Business

