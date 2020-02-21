View all in Latest
Bongani Bongo a victim of a political agenda, says Mosebenzi Zwane

Bongani Bongo's supporters believe he is being persecuted by certain members and leaders of the ANC and his criminal case is politically motivated.

FILE: Home Affairs committee chairperson Bongani Bongo. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Home Affairs committee chairperson Bongani Bongo. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Supporters of corruption accused African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo on Friday said he had been treated worse than former Deputy President FW de Klerk.

They believe Bongo is being persecuted by certain members and leaders of the ANC and his criminal case is politically motivated.

The home affairs portfolio committee chairperson appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday on a charge of corruption for allegedly bribing a parliamentary official during the Eskom inquiry in 2017.

The case against Bongo has been moved to the Western Cape High Court because the charge is too serious for the lower court.

Bongo is accused of bribing the evidence leader in the Eskom inquiry, Nthuthuzelo Vanara, who has since left the employ of Parliament.

But his most vociferous supporter Mosebenzi Zwane said Bongo was the victim of a political agenda.

“I think the story must be said, so the nation knows who Bongo really is. So, the truth is told. People will be persecuted for their views, and if they get a chance to say what they stand for – I think that is fair.”

Zwane has gone on to say that even De Klerk was treated better by the ruling party.

Bongo will be back in court on 17 April for a pre-trial hearing.

