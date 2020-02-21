Bo-Kaap community approaches SCA to stop erection of 60-metre high building
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Fowzia Achmat says they have been fighting against this development for years.
CAPE TOWN – The Bo-Kaap community has on Friday taken its plea to halt an 18-story development to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Residents in the area have been fighting for the preservation of their cultural heritage for several years.
Buitengracht Properties wants to build a 60-metre high, mixed-use building in the historic area.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Fowzia Achmat says they have been fighting against this development for years.
“The Western Cape High Court dismissed an application brought about by the Bo-Kaap Civic Association and others to review and set aside a decision by the municipal planning tribunal in June 2016. For us, it was important to take it to a higher level, which is the appeal court.”
She said allowing this development dubbed the 'Monster Building' would destroy the area's historic urban landscape.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Mining industry leaders give Eskom’s De Ruyter thumbs up
-
Prasa disputes Competition Commission’s reasoning in 'unfavourable' report
-
Miguel Louw murder: Ebrahim's lawyer says State failed to prove client is guilty
-
Myeni pleads poverty, despite 'earning' over R4m since 2016
-
Bongani Bongo a victim of a political agenda, says Mosebenzi Zwane
-
SIU gets court order to set aside Eskom, Tegeta multibillion rand contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.