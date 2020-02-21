ANC’s Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema & wife for ‘insensitive’ abuse claims

The ANC MP snuck in an official apology via social media in the early hours of Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa has now apologised to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.

Boy Mamabolo had been served legal papers by the Malemas giving him until the close of business on Wednesday to retract his comments. He snuck in an official apology via social media in the early hours of Friday morning.

• Ramaphosa apologises to Malema family for abuse allegations

In his apology, Mamabolo said he had asked Malema about the allegations that he abused his wife because President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously called on parliamentarians to expose any form of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

He said he felt the need to question Malema about the abuse allegations after “some jealous friends” called “friends of Mantoa” sent him messages since November last year about the abuse claims.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise and retract the insensitive statements that I have made in Parliament and outside regarding gender-based violence which was allegedly happening in your household. My question to Mr Malema in terms of rule 14L (a) of the joint sitting was influenced by the SMS’s and WhatsApp messages that I received from the so-called ‘Mantoa’s friends,” Mamabolo said in a statement on Facebook.

He added: “I was therefore actually wrong to raise the matter in public without consulting with you as my former family friends to verify these false allegations from jealous friends of Mantoa.”

Mamabolo said he sent a copy of his apology statement to the Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Amos Masondo, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, and the president to extend his apology to them.

He further apologised to his fellow Members of Parliament in both houses and as well as the country at large.

“Members of Parliament are supposed to be the epitome of respect for gender equality and champions of gender oppression free society. I humbly request you to accept my sincere apology, I wish you a happy Malema family (as I’ve always did) jealous must never break you, stay strong my comrades [SIC],” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo’s climbdown came just a day after Malema apologised for an allegation that he made against Ramaphosa abusing his late former wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

• Malema apologises to Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa kicked off the apologies in the National Assembly where he rebuked politicians for trivialising GBV for political gain.

“We should not resort to using issues such as these as it was used also against you, to politicise and to trivialise an important issue that affects so many women in our country. All of us need to engage in this struggle against gender-based violence,” Ramaphosa said.

Malema said he wanted to apologise immediately, but he couldn’t as Masondo hastily adjourned proceedings. Both Ramaphosa and Malema also apologised to all South Africans acknowledging that GBV should not be used for point-scoring.

Malema said he conveyed his apology to Ramaphosa in a phone call after a long discussion with his wife, Mantoa.

Meanwhile, Mamabolo is reportedly being investigated by the ANC’s parliamentary caucus.

_Read Boy Mamabolo’s full apology statement below: _