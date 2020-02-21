ANC’s Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema & wife for ‘insensitive’ abuse claims
The ANC MP snuck in an official apology via social media in the early hours of Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa has now apologised to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.
Boy Mamabolo had been served legal papers by the Malemas giving him until the close of business on Wednesday to retract his comments. He snuck in an official apology via social media in the early hours of Friday morning.
• Ramaphosa apologises to Malema family for abuse allegations
In his apology, Mamabolo said he had asked Malema about the allegations that he abused his wife because President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously called on parliamentarians to expose any form of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.
He said he felt the need to question Malema about the abuse allegations after “some jealous friends” called “friends of Mantoa” sent him messages since November last year about the abuse claims.
“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise and retract the insensitive statements that I have made in Parliament and outside regarding gender-based violence which was allegedly happening in your household. My question to Mr Malema in terms of rule 14L (a) of the joint sitting was influenced by the SMS’s and WhatsApp messages that I received from the so-called ‘Mantoa’s friends,” Mamabolo said in a statement on Facebook.
He added: “I was therefore actually wrong to raise the matter in public without consulting with you as my former family friends to verify these false allegations from jealous friends of Mantoa.”
Mamabolo said he sent a copy of his apology statement to the Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Amos Masondo, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, and the president to extend his apology to them.
He further apologised to his fellow Members of Parliament in both houses and as well as the country at large.
“Members of Parliament are supposed to be the epitome of respect for gender equality and champions of gender oppression free society. I humbly request you to accept my sincere apology, I wish you a happy Malema family (as I’ve always did) jealous must never break you, stay strong my comrades [SIC],” Mamabolo said.
Mamabolo’s climbdown came just a day after Malema apologised for an allegation that he made against Ramaphosa abusing his late former wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.
• Malema apologises to Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa kicked off the apologies in the National Assembly where he rebuked politicians for trivialising GBV for political gain.
“We should not resort to using issues such as these as it was used also against you, to politicise and to trivialise an important issue that affects so many women in our country. All of us need to engage in this struggle against gender-based violence,” Ramaphosa said.
Malema said he wanted to apologise immediately, but he couldn’t as Masondo hastily adjourned proceedings. Both Ramaphosa and Malema also apologised to all South Africans acknowledging that GBV should not be used for point-scoring.
Malema said he conveyed his apology to Ramaphosa in a phone call after a long discussion with his wife, Mantoa.
Meanwhile, Mamabolo is reportedly being investigated by the ANC’s parliamentary caucus.
_Read Boy Mamabolo’s full apology statement below: _
More in Politics
-
‘Desperate act of personal defence’ – Malema apologises to Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa apologises to Malema family for abuse allegations
-
Ramaphosa: It's treason to deny apartheid a crime against humanity
-
Safety, jobs and renewable energy expected to dominate Winde's Sopa
-
Ramaphosa primed to respond to Sona debate
-
Some SAA officials quit because of intrusive SSA vetting, Zondo Inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.